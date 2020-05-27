Self-styled Godman Daati Maharaj Held for Congregating at Delhi Temple in Violation of Norms

Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday for organising a ceremony at Shanidham temple in violation of lockdown and social distancing norms.

He was arrested under sections 188 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 54B of Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act. He was later granted bail.

On Friay, it came to notice that some photographs of a ceremony at Shanidham Mandir, Asola, have been circulated on social media wherein the social distancing norms were not being followed and a religious congregation was organised in contravention of the lockdown guidelines, a senior police officer said.

"During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that on Friday around 7.30 PM, chief priest of Shanidham Mandir Daati Maharaj, along with some other persons, had performed a ceremony at the temple," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.







They violated the government guidelines on lockdown, following which a case under relevant sections was registered at Maidan Garhi police station and an investigation was underway, police said.