Self-styled Godman Rampal Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Second Murder Case

: Self-styled godman Sant Rampal Dass and 13 others were today sentenced to life imprisonment by a Hisar court for the murder of a woman in his Satlok Ashram in November 2014.The court of Additional Sessions Judge D R Chalia, which was set inside the Hisar jail premises, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convicts.Rampal, along with his son Virender and 12 others were sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under both the sections. They were also sentenced to 2 years in prison and fined Rs. 5000 under Section 343 of the IPC. All the sentences will run concurrently.This means Rampal will have to spend his entire life behind bars.This is the second such case of murder in which the court has pronounced the quantum of sentence. Earlier on Tuesday, the court had handed him similar punishment in a case related to the murder of four women and one child in November, 2014. Fourteen others were also sentenced to life.In November 18 and 19 of 2014, six bodies, including that of an 18-month-old child, were recovered from Rampal’s ashram in Barwala, Hisar. Rampal was arrested from on November 19 after a 12-day-long fierce confrontation between his supporters and the security forces. Around 120 people, including security personnel, were injured in the incident.Rampal also faces a case of sedition along with 944 others in which the arguments a nearing an end.His lawyer AP Singh said that they will challenge the decision in the higher court.