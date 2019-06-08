English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Self-styled 'Peer' Rapes, Impregnates Minor in Jammu and Kashmir
The accused, Peer Qasim (50), had been frequently changing his locations to evade arrest. He was finally arrested on Friday from Banihal area.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Jammu: A self-styled 'peer' (preacher) has been arrested for raping a minor girl multiple times in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, the police said on Saturday.
The incident came to light when the 13-year-old girl's family noticed that she was pregnant.
The family members immediately filed a complaint against the accused, a police statement said here.
The accused, Peer Qasim (50), had been frequently changing his locations to evade arrest. He was finally arrested on Friday from Banihal area, the police added.
