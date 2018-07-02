English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Selfie in MP Judge's Chair Lands 'Drunk' Trainee Constable Behind Bars
The court peon saw the trainee constable's act and caught hold of him.
Image for representation. (Image: News18.com)
Umaria (MP): A trainee police constable's enthusiasm for 'selfies' landed him in the police lock-up after he took his picture while sitting in a senior judge's chair in a court here, an official said on Monday.
Ram Avtar Rawat, 28, the trainee constable at the police academy in Umaria, was later arrested on charges of trespassing, the official said.
On Saturday, Rawat, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition at that time, passed by the district judge's room in the court premises here, Kotwali police station in-charge RB Soni said.
On noticing that the room was open and empty, he went inside, sat in the district judge's chair and started clicking selfies on his mobile phone, Soni said.
The court peon, Shakti Singh, saw the trainee constable's act and caught hold of him. The peon informed court officials who in-turn called the police and Rawat was arrested, Soni said.
The police registered a case against Rawat under Indian Penal Code section 448 (trespass), he added. He was later granted bail at the police station itself, investigating officer Sarika Sharma said.
Also Watch
Ram Avtar Rawat, 28, the trainee constable at the police academy in Umaria, was later arrested on charges of trespassing, the official said.
On Saturday, Rawat, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition at that time, passed by the district judge's room in the court premises here, Kotwali police station in-charge RB Soni said.
On noticing that the room was open and empty, he went inside, sat in the district judge's chair and started clicking selfies on his mobile phone, Soni said.
The court peon, Shakti Singh, saw the trainee constable's act and caught hold of him. The peon informed court officials who in-turn called the police and Rawat was arrested, Soni said.
The police registered a case against Rawat under Indian Penal Code section 448 (trespass), he added. He was later granted bail at the police station itself, investigating officer Sarika Sharma said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Avtar Singh Khalsa: Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Avtar Singh Khalsa: Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- World UFO Day 2018: Exploring The 'Roswell Incident' And The Possibility of Alien Life
- Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
- Mumbai Police Inducts Mahindra TUV300 in Fleet, CM Devendra Fadvanis Flags-Off the Event
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Two 'Vices' Aryan & AbRam Soak Up The Sun in Barcelona; See Photos