Selfie Obsession Leads to Death by Drowning of Five Men in Waterfall in Maharashtra's Palghar

Five men drowned in a pool at the bottom of a waterfall in Jawhar area of Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, the police said.
A group of 13 persons had gone to Kalmandvi waterfalls near Jawhar town inspite of lockdown for coronavirus, a local police official said.
Two of them fell into the water while clicking selfies and some others jumped in to rescue them. Five of them
drowned, he said.
A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was rushed to the scene.
Bodies were sent to a nearby hospital for autopsy.
The deceased were identified as Nimesh Patel (30), Jay Bhoir (21), Prathamesh Chavan (18), Devendra Wagh (24)and
Devendra Faltankar (21).
Earlier, a local police official had said that the deceased, who were then yet to be identified, were "children".