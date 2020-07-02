INDIA

Selfie Obsession Leads to Death by Drowning of Five Men in Waterfall in Maharashtra's Palghar

Representative image.

Two of them fell into the water while clicking selfies and some others jumped in to rescue them. Five of them drowned, he said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 11:39 PM IST
Five men drowned in a pool at the bottom of a waterfall in Jawhar area of Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

A group of 13 persons had gone to Kalmandvi waterfalls near Jawhar town inspite of lockdown for coronavirus, a local police official said.

Two of them fell into the water while clicking selfies and some others jumped in to rescue them. Five of them

drowned, he said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was rushed to the scene.

Bodies were sent to a nearby hospital for autopsy.

The deceased were identified as Nimesh Patel (30), Jay Bhoir (21), Prathamesh Chavan (18), Devendra Wagh (24)and

Devendra Faltankar (21).

Earlier, a local police official had said that the deceased, who were then yet to be identified, were "children".

