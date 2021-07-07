Selfie Point Constructed In UP’s Meerut To Boost Morale Of Olympic-Bound Athletes

There is a lot of anticipation and excitement around the country as the Indian Olympic contingent is all set to jet off for Tokyo for the games. In a bid to enthuse the players, even more, the walls at the Kailash Prakash Stadium in Meerut have been painted with the images and feats of several former Olympians. There is also a selfie point where ‘Jai Hind’ has been written in bold as several players from western Uttar Pradesh will represent the country in the games this year.

Meerut’s Saurabh Choudhary (shooting), Priyanka Goswami (Race Walker), Anu Rani, Vandana Kataria and several Para Athletes give a lot of hope to not only the region but also to the country. In order to boost the morale of these athletes, special arrangements have been made in Meerut with this selfie point. When Garima Choudhary reached the spot, the frenzy among the crowd went through the roof and the atmosphere was very positive which will surely rub on to the players.

Not only this, on the walls there have been names painted of athletes who have made the country proud. As per the regional authorities, this will help boost the confidence of the Olympic-bound athletes. Shooting, athletics, badminton, wushu, kabaddi, archery, cricket, wrestling, boxing and several other disciplines have been showcased on the walls with players who have made the region and country proud with their achievements.

