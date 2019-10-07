Selfie Proves Fatal as Four Family Members Fall into Tamil Nadu Dam While Posing
The bodies were recovered and sent for a postmortem and a case was registered and investigation is on, according to the police.
Image for representation.
Krishnagiri (TN): Posing for a selfie proved fatal for four of a family, including three women, who accidentally fell into the Pambaru Dam at Marampatti in the district, police said on Sunday.
Newly married couple Prabhu and Niveditha, and their relatives - Kanitha, Sneha, Uvarani and Santhosh - were posing for the selfie on Saturday when five people except Prabhu fell into the waters, the police said.
Prabhu, who was taking the picture, jumped into the water and saved Uvarani, while the rest got drowned, they said. Later, the bodies were recovered and sent for a postmortem, the police said.
A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Sign Petition to Nominate Robert Downey Jr in Oscar 2020 for Avengers Endgame
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Celebrate Durga Ashtami
- Save This Month’s Salary, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starts October 13
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'
- Watch: Thrilled Flight Crew Take Selfies with K Sivan, Passengers Cheer