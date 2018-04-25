Sena Leaders' Murder Case: Uddhav Threatens 'Lynching' if Govt Fails to Investigate the Matter

Targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said if government fails to start an investigation into the murder of two Sena Sena leaders then it will be forced to take law into its own hands.Speaking in Pune, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Devendra Fadnavis government is incompetent. We have been demanding a separate Home Minister. I don't think the country will see 'achche din', when they (BJP) have decided to form governments by inducting goons in the party."Raising the issue of murder of two Sena members in Ahmednagar, Uddhav said "law and order is getting better in Bihar and worse in Maharashtra".BJP MLA from Ahmednagar district, Shivaji Kardile, was one of the men arrested in the murder of two Sena leaders.Shiv Sena’s Kedgaon city in-charge Sanjay Kotkar and party member Vasant Thube were shot at and attacked with a sharp weapon on the evening of April 7 after the result of civic bypolls were announced.Uddhav has demanded that the investigation into the Sena leaders’ murders should be carried out by IPS Krishna Prakash and Ujjwal Nikam be appointed as the public prosecutor."I will call Ujjwal Nikam and request him to be the public prosecutor for this case," said Uddhav.Uddhav added that if the government fails to take action against the criminals then the Shiv Sainiks will be forced to take law in their hands."If Shiv Sainiks lynch the goons to death, then it will be the responsibility of the government. Do not file cases against us,” said Uddhav.NCP MLA from Ahmednagar Sangram Jagtap, Sandeep Gunjal, Bala Kotkar and Bhanudas Kotkar were arrested within hours of the murder.Another accused Babasaheb Kedar was arrested a few days later for providing the weapons used in the murder. He also led to the arrest of two more accused identified as Sandeep Balasaheb Girhe and Mahavir Ramesh Mokale.A Shiv Sena member, Ravindra Khollam, was also arrested on April 19. Khollam is a resident of Shahunagar in Kedgaon where the incident took place.Police have arrested Vishal Kotkar, the newly elected Congress corporator from Kedgaon in Ahmednagar and prime suspect in the double murder case.