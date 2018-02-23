English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Senior Advocate Anand Grover Moves SC, Wants to be Relieved From All 2G Cases in All Courts
Grover cited two recent notifications issued by the Centre appointing Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as special public prosecutor in appeals of 2G cases.
File photo of the Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: Senior advocate Anand Grover, who was appointed as special public prosecutor in 2G spectrum allocation cases in 2014, on Thursday moved the Supreme Court requesting that he be relieved from all the 2G cases in all courts.
Grover cited two recent notifications issued by the Centre appointing Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as special public prosecutor in appeals of 2G cases.
"That the applicant be relieved of the charge of being the Special Public Prosecutor in all the 2G cases in all courts," his application said.
He referred to the special 2G court verdict dated December 21, 2017, by which all the accused in the 2G cases were acquitted and refuted the claim that he had delayed the finalisation of appeals in the 2G cases challenging the special court's verdict.
He referred to an order issued on February 8 by the Department of Personnel and Training in the official gazette, which said, "The central government hereby appoints Tushar Mehta, advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting prosecution, appeals/revisions or other proceedings arising out of the cases related to 2G Spectrum investigated by the Delhi Special Police Establishment (CBI) in the Court of Special Judge (2G Spectrum cases), CBI, New Delhi, and appellate/revisional courts."
The notification did not mention about Grover who was recommended by K K Venugopal, the Attorney General, when he was representing the agency in the Supreme Court.
Grover had replaced U U Lalit after he was elevated as a Supreme Court judge.
Grover was appointed as the special public prosecutor by a bench of the Supreme Court led by the then Chief Justice of India H L Dattu.
Also Watch
Grover cited two recent notifications issued by the Centre appointing Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as special public prosecutor in appeals of 2G cases.
"That the applicant be relieved of the charge of being the Special Public Prosecutor in all the 2G cases in all courts," his application said.
He referred to the special 2G court verdict dated December 21, 2017, by which all the accused in the 2G cases were acquitted and refuted the claim that he had delayed the finalisation of appeals in the 2G cases challenging the special court's verdict.
He referred to an order issued on February 8 by the Department of Personnel and Training in the official gazette, which said, "The central government hereby appoints Tushar Mehta, advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting prosecution, appeals/revisions or other proceedings arising out of the cases related to 2G Spectrum investigated by the Delhi Special Police Establishment (CBI) in the Court of Special Judge (2G Spectrum cases), CBI, New Delhi, and appellate/revisional courts."
The notification did not mention about Grover who was recommended by K K Venugopal, the Attorney General, when he was representing the agency in the Supreme Court.
Grover had replaced U U Lalit after he was elevated as a Supreme Court judge.
Grover was appointed as the special public prosecutor by a bench of the Supreme Court led by the then Chief Justice of India H L Dattu.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street