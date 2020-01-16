Senior Advocate Harish Salve Appointed Queen's Counsel for Courts of England & Wales
File photo of senior advocate Harish Salve.
New Delhi: Noted lawyer Harish Salve has been appointed as Queen's Counsel (QC) for the courts of England and Wales, 'Bar and Bench' reported on Thursday.
The title of QC is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.
Salve and other appointees will be formally appointed as QC on March 16, where the Lord Chancellor will preside over the appointment ceremony at Westminster Hall.
Salve served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002. He is currently at a barrister at the Blackstone Chambers.
