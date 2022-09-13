Mukul Rohatgi Will Return as Attorney General as KK Venugopal Declines Extension: Sources

Senior advocate and ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi is set to become the 16th Attorney General of India as the present AG K K Venugopal has expressed disinterest in extension of the post beyond September 30.

Sources told News18 that the official requirements are yet to be complete in this regard. Once done, Rohatgi will likely assume the role on October 1. This would be Rohatgi’s second stint as A-G, after his first between June 2014 and June 2017.

Venugopal had succeeded Rohatgi as AG in June 2017 after the union government had expressed reservations in giving the latter a two-year extension in addition to his three-year term. Sensing the government’s mood, Rohatgi had sent in his resignation in the second week of June and started an illustrious private practice.

Rohatgi is one of the top advocates of the Supreme Court and few can match his practice in terms of volume of cases and money, a Times of India report said.

The 90-year-old Venugopal, who was given a two-year extension beyond three years of term, had repeatedly expressed unwillingness to continue as the AG. He finally agreed to stay till September 30, giving three months to the government to find his successor.

According to news reports, Rohatgi was approached by the PMO to take up the role of AG and the senior advocate obliged to the request.

Rohatgi most recently represented Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, challenging the Allahabad High Court order denying him bail. He also represented Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drugs case.

