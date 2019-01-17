Senior Bihar Govt Official Arrested For Violating Ban on Sale and Possession of Alcohol Under Prohibition Law

A joint director of the industry department in Bihar was arrested after alcohol was found at his residence during a raid conducted by vigilance sleuths in connection with a disproportionate assets case, officials said on Thursday.Sanjay Kumar Singh, the joint director, became the first high-ranking official in the state to be booked for violating the ban on sale and possession of alcohol which has been in force for close to three years.Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) had on Wednesday night raided the premises of the joint director, an officer of the provincial civil services, in the posh Anandpuri locality of the state capital.SVU sleuths said on condition of anonymity "Singh was known for a lavish lifestyle though his salary account details showed that he hardly withdrew any money."A few bottles of liquor was found at the house which the sleuths informed the police station concerned following which the officer was arrested for violating the prohibition law brought by Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.The court of Special Judge Manoj Kumar Singh on Thursday sent the joint director to jail for possessing liquor.