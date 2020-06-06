INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Senior BJP Leader and Piyush Goyal's Mother Chandrakanta Goyal Passes Away in Mumbai

File photo of Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal

File photo of Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal

In a tweet, Piyush Goyal said his mother dedicated her entire life towards the service of people and inspired others to do the same.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
Share this:

Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal, mother of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, died at her residence here due to old age.

She died late on Friday night. Piyush Goyal shared the news of her death on Twitter.

In a tweet, he said his mother dedicated her entire life towards the service of people and inspired others to do the same.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said that she was cremated on Saturday morning.

Chandrakanta Goyal was a corporator in Mumbai for one term after the Emergency. Later, she represented the BJP from the Matunga Assembly constituency in Mumbai for three terms.

Her husband, late Ved Prakash Goyal, was a BJP national treasurer for a long time. He was Shipping Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading