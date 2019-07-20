Senior BJP Leader Phagu Chauhan Appointed Governor of Bihar, to Take Over From Lal Ji Tandon

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre announced the name of senior leader Phagu Chauhan as the Governor of Bihar. Chauhan is a senior politician from UP.

Born on January 1, 1948, Chauhan belongs to Sheikhpura, Azamgarh. In the 17th UP Legislative Assembly election, Chauhan became an MLA after winning by the highest margin of votes. He was elected from Ghosi in 1985 on ticket from the Dalit Kisan Mazdoor Party.

In the coming years he contested on ticket from the Janta Dal and elected as an MLA in 1991, 1996 and 2002. He later joined the BJP and again became a member of the Legislative Assembly in 2017.

He will take over from incumbent Governor Lal Ji Tandon who has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh in place of Anandiben Patel.

Tandon was sworn-in as Bihar Governor less than a year ago, on August 23 after his predecessor Satya Pal Malik was relocated to Jammu and Kashmir.

Famously known as a political protégé of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, Tandon was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Lucknow seat defeating Congress party candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi in May 2009.

In a major rejig, the Centre Saturday appointed six new Governors in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura.

Madhya Pradesh Governor and former Chief Minister of Gujarat Anandiben Patel has been transferred and appointed as the new Governor of UP.