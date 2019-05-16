English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Senior BMC Official Among 15 Arrested in Midnight Raid at Dance Bar in Mumbai
The raid was conducted at Platinum Bar and Restaurant in Mumbai by a special police team at around 12.30 am.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Mumbai: At least 15 persons, including a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), were arrested following a raid on a dance bar in Colaba at South Mumbai early on Wednesday, police said.
The raid was conducted at the Platinum Bar and Restaurant by a special team of additional commissioner of police South region, comprising local police around 12.30 am, an official said.
"During the raid, police arrested nine members of the hotel management staff and six customers, which includes an officer rank of deputy municipal commissioner," he said.
A businessman, a government official and some high-profile persons were among those arrested, he said, adding that the female staff of the bar was let off.
The action was taken under different IPC sections and the Maharashtra Hotels Establishment Act, he said.
All the accused were produced before the court, which released them on bail, he said.
