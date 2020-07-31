Senior Bureaucrat Rajesh Bhushan Takes Charge as Health Secretary as Preeti Sudan Demits Office

Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Bhushan took charge as the Union health secretary on Friday. He will succeed Preeti Sudan, who was given a three-month extension in April and demitted office on Friday.

"Rajesh Bhushan, IAS (Bihar:1987) took charge as Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on superannuation of Preeti Sudan, at Nirman Bhawan today," the health ministry said. Bhushan was appointed health secretary as part of a minor top-level bureaucratic reshuffle last Friday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

A 1987 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, he was appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Health in April this year. The health ministry is at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.