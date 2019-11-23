Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Senior Citizen Among 6 Held for Sharing Sexually Offensive Videos Against Children

Preliminary checks of devices seized from him reveal that he had made a fake social media profile of a 19-year-old boy and used that to communicate in various forums, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 7:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Senior Citizen Among 6 Held for Sharing Sexually Offensive Videos Against Children
Representative image.

New Delhi: Six persons, including a senior citizen, have been arrested for sharing online pictures and videos containing sexually offensive content against children, police said on Saturday.

The arrested persons were identified as Sanju Rathod (25), Amit Mandal (24), Narender Kumar (22), Revti Nandan Anand (34), Lok Raj Yajurvedi (61) and Sudama Ram (29), they said.

The accused were arrested under MASOOM (Mitigation of Adolescent Sexually Offensive Online Material), an initiative of the Delhi Police to fight online child pornography. They were sharing the offensive content on various social media platforms.

"Interrogation revealed that the accused received the content on social media and it was then uploaded or forwarded to other individuals," said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime).

Yajurvedi, who runs a grocery store here, has confessed to his involvement in the transmission of the content which depicts children engaged in sexually explicit acts or conduct, police said.

Preliminary checks of devices seized from him reveal that he had made a fake social media profile of a 19-year-old boy and used that to communicate in various forums, they said.

All the six accused persons have been arrested under appropriate sections of law and are being further interrogated. Investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to identify the source of the said offensive content as well as involvement of others, police added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram