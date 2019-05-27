English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Senior Citizen Axes Wife to Death After Fight Over Dancing With Another Woman
The murder was reported by the slain woman's step son following which the husband was arrested.
Representative Image.
Udaipur: A 60-year-old man axed his wife to death following a heated argument with her over his dancing with another woman in a marriage party, police said Sunday.
Accused Kashuram had gone to attend a marriage ceremony in his neighbour's family in Panwara police station area in Udaipur on Friday with his wife Bhikali, 50.
During the function, he danced with another woman, upsetting his wife, police said.
As the couple returned home, a heated argument broke out between the two following which the man attacked his wife with an axe in a fit of rage and ended up killing her, the police said.
The murder was reported by the slain woman's step son on Saturday, following which the police recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.
It registered a case of murder at Panwara police station.
The police handed the body to relatives after post mortem and arrested Kashuram Sunday, police said.
