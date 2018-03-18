English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Senior Citizen Beaten to Death in Delhi for Taking Water from Tank; Juveniles Among 4 Held
The incident was reported around 3.30 PM on Sunday when a water tanker had arrived in the colony and all the residents reached there for filling water.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 60-year-old man was today beaten to death allegedly over filling water from a tank in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur, police on Sunday.
Police claimed that they have arrested three people and apprehended a juvenile in the case.
The deceased was identified as Lal Bahadur who lived with his family in SS Nagar in Wazirpur Industrial area.
The incident was reported around 3.30 PM on Sunday when a water tanker had arrived in the colony and all the residents reached there for filling water. Lal Bahadur's son Rohit and the accused were also at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (norhwest) Aslam Khan said.
Soon an argument started between Rohit and the accused over filling the water first which soon turned into a scuffle, Khan said.
The victim, after hearing the shouts, reached the spot and tried to stop the fight between his son and the accused.
He wanted to pacify the fight but the accused attacked him with fist and thrashed mercilessly. He soon became unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead," the police said.
The two accused were nabbed from the spot and during raid a police team were able to catch the remaining two.
Also Watch
Police claimed that they have arrested three people and apprehended a juvenile in the case.
The deceased was identified as Lal Bahadur who lived with his family in SS Nagar in Wazirpur Industrial area.
The incident was reported around 3.30 PM on Sunday when a water tanker had arrived in the colony and all the residents reached there for filling water. Lal Bahadur's son Rohit and the accused were also at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (norhwest) Aslam Khan said.
Soon an argument started between Rohit and the accused over filling the water first which soon turned into a scuffle, Khan said.
The victim, after hearing the shouts, reached the spot and tried to stop the fight between his son and the accused.
He wanted to pacify the fight but the accused attacked him with fist and thrashed mercilessly. He soon became unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead," the police said.
The two accused were nabbed from the spot and during raid a police team were able to catch the remaining two.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Talks About Nationalism, Nepotism & 'Psycho Love'
- Pero's Fresh & Vibrant Take On Autumn/Winter Style Wins Hearts At AIFW AW ‘18
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Irani Cup: Rajneesh Gurbani Puts Vidarbha on Brink of Win After Record 800/7
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21