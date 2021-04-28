india

Senior Congress Leader Eknath Gaikwad Dies of COVID-19

Eknath Gaikwad

The former MP, who was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, succumbed to the viral infection at a city hospital around 10 am, the sources added

Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad died of COVID-19 infection here on Wednesday, party sources said. He was 81.

The former MP, who was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, succumbed to the viral infection at a city hospital around 10 am, the sources added. Eknath Gaikwad had also served as the president of the Mumbai Congress.

Describing Gaikwad as a “father-like figure and mentor", Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the death was “quite saddening". “Congress party and I have suffered immense loss. Short of words. Tributes!" Sawant tweeted.

Condolences pour in on social media after the news of Gaikwad’s death.

first published:April 28, 2021, 13:31 IST