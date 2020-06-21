Senior Congress Leader V Hanumantha Rao Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Telangana

Senior Congress leader and AICC secretary in Telangana V Hanumantha Rao tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, sources said, adding that he has been shifted to Apollo Hospital.

Rao is the second Congress leader in the state to test positive following Gudur Narayan Reddy.

Officials have now launched contact tracing to quarantine those who came in contact with the leader.

With each passing day, the number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana is reaching a new high and sending the alarm bells ringing in the top echelons of the state administration.

The first Covid-19 case in the state was reported on March 2 and since then there has been a steady increase in numbers. It was after 57 days on April 26 that the state crossed 1,000 cases mark. It took another month for the next 1,000 cases but within a week the state added 1,000 more.

On June 3, the state crossed 3,000 mark but such has been the surge since then that this figure doubled in a matter of 15 days.

The state added 1,045 cases in the last two days -- 499 on Friday and 546 on Saturday. As many as 1,859 people tested positive since Tuesday.

Telangana also crossed 200 fatalities on Saturday, making it the ninth state in the country to pass that figure. It is at 13th position among states in total number of COVID-19 cases.