Senior Cop Goes Missing in Kerala, Wife Alleges Emotional Abuse by Seniors; Search Underway

Kochi: A senior police officer from Kerala has reportedly gone missing following which a special team of the Kochi City police has launched a probe into the matter, police said on Friday.

Kochi Central Police Station Circle Inspector VS Navas was missing since Thursday morning allegedly after an argument with his senior officer over the wireless set on Wednesday night.

His wife alleged that Navas went missing due to the mental torture by his senior officers. He was also humiliated by them, she said.

“My husband is an honest officer. He was compelled by some of his superiors to register fake cases. That had actually troubled him mentally. I believe that such a situation might have prompted him to leave home," she told reporters here.

She said she has sent a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a probe into the incident.

In her petition, she mentioned about the humiliation Navas allegedly suffered at the hands of one official in the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank.

A special four-member team, headed by DCP G Poonguzhali, is probing the case based on a man-missing complaint filed by Navas's wife, police said.

Talking to reporters in Thriruvananthapuram, state police chief Loknath Behera said the special team would trace the missing officer soon. “Hopefully, we will get him quickly,” Behera said.

The police chief said he would talk to Navas personally once he is traced to understand the situation that forced him to go missing.

Police said the probe team would also investigate reports of the argument between Navas and his senior officer.

Navas was reportedly last seen at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district.

