Caught Ferrying 2 Militants, J&K Senior Police Officer Booked; Top Cop Says 'Will be Treated as Terrorist'

Srinagar: A deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was detained in a car along with two Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashker-e-Taiba militants in south Kashmir, was on Sunday booked under the Unlawful Activity Act and will be tried as a "terrorist".

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, "We consider DSP Davinder Singh's involvement as a heinous crime and he will be dealt in the same manner as other arrested militants."

Singh was arrested on Saturday after the police intercepted his vehicle and found two militants inside it along with five grenades. The officials said Singh is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from Shopian area, possibly out of the Valley.

Two AK-47 rifles were also recovered in a subsequent raid at his house. He had served in many senior posts of the state police.

The IG, however, parried questions about the identity of the owner of the vehicle in which the two militants and Singh were arrested. "We are verifying about the owner of the car," Kumar said.

On a question about reports claiming Singh's role in ferrying Afzal Guru, hanged for his involvement in the Parliament attack, to Delhi, the IG said: "There are no such records. However, the police will look into the matter."

The DSP was posted with the anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar Airport and was one of the officials that received the 16-member delegation of foreign ambassadors which visited Kashmir on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in a separate encounter in Tral, three "most wanted" Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed on Sunday.

The terrorists — Umer Fayaz Lone alias "Hamad Khan" of Seer village, Faizan Hamid of Mandoora and Adil Bashir Mir alias "Abu Dujana" of Monghama — were wanted for their complicity in terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, a police spokesman said.

He said the trio were affiliated with the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and were trapped during a cordon-and-search operation jointly launched by police and security forces on a specific intelligence input in the Gujar Basti Gulshanpora area of Tral.

As the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter, resulting in their killing, the spokesman said.

According to police records, the spokesman said, Lone had a long history of terror crimes since 2016 and was involved in planning and executing several terror attacks in the area. "He was part of groups responsible for carrying out a series of terror attacks and many other civilian atrocities besides killing of policeman Haleem Kohli of Gutroo Bangdar Tral and killing of civilian Mehraj Din Zarger of Tral," he said, adding he was wanted in 16 cases registered at Tral police station and two cases at Awantipora police station.

Similarly, the spokesman said, Adil Bashir Mir and Faizan Hamid had a history of terror crimes and were also involved in carrying out several terror attacks in the area.

"They were also part of the group involved in the killing of civilian Mehraj Din Zarger near Tral Bus Stand and were responsible for several other terror crimes. Terror crime cases were registered against both of them including three cases at Tral Police Station. "Incriminating material, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter," the spokesman said.

(With inputs from agencies)

