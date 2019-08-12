Senior Couple in Tamil Nadu Attacked by Machete-Wielding Burglars, Drives Them Away with Slippers and Plastic Chairs

Chennai: CCTV footage accessed by CNN-News18 shows an old couple in Tamil Nadu driving away two burglars, who tried attacking them with a machete. Police officials believe that burglars are from the same locality, as prima facie it appears to be a pre-planned attack. Since the burglars’ faces were covered, police is yet to ascertain their identity.

70-year-old Shanmugavel and his 65-year-old wife, both residents of Tamil Nadu, were in for a shock when two armed burglars entered their residence and attacked them. The couple showed immense courage to fight back and chase away the robbers.

In the video, Shanmugavel is seen sitting in the verandah of his residence when suddenly, a burglar is spotted standing behind him. After spotting him, Shanmugavel tries to get up but the burglar tries to strangulate him from behind. While the 70-year-old man fights back, another burglar enters the scene carrying a machete.

Hearing her husband scream, the lady comes out of the house and immediately starts throwing chappals at the robbers. While trying to fight back, Shanmugavel falls down his chair but he does not flinch for a second. He gets up and fights back. His wife also starts throwing plastic chairs at the two burglars, who then run away from the house.

Police have registered an FIR against the burglars under Section 233 and section 394 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

