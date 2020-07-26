Senior Delhi Cop on Duty Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash Near Rajokri Flyover

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Delhi Police's traffic unit died on-duty after being hit by a speedy vehicle near Rajokri flyover at around 8:30 pm on Saturday night.

The 58-year-old officer was identified as Sanket Kaushik, who died while he was managing traffic near the flyover, officials said. The driver of the speedy vehicle- Tata 407 who hit the officer fled the spot after the accident.

Kaushik was immediately taken to AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

However, police officials stated that further investigation in the case is underway and they are trying to identify the accused.