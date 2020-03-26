Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Senior Delhi Police Officer Whose Kin Returned From Abroad, Staffers Placed in Quarantine

A DCP rank officer was quarantined after it was found that his daughter returned from a foreign country a few days back, the official said.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
Senior Delhi Police Officer Whose Kin Returned From Abroad, Staffers Placed in Quarantine
The number of staffers who have been quarantined along with the officer could not be ascertained. (Reuters)

New Delhi: A senior officer of Delhi Police and his staff members have been in quarantine for the last two days amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said Thursday.

A DCP rank officer was quarantined after it was found that his daughter returned from a foreign country a few days back, the official said.

The decision to place the officer under quarantine along with the staff members with whom he had interacted was taken after they were screened by doctors, he said.

The number of staffers who have been quarantined along with the officer could not be ascertained.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Police had put out a circular to place around a quarter of its personnel in isolation on a rotation basis for 10 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

