Senior Govt Officials Shunted for Beating Up ‘Rambhakts’ in MP's Khargone District on August 5

Two days after some people in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh were beaten up by police for celebrating the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir, the state government swung into action as it removed two senior officials from the region.

BJP senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had taken strong objection to the incident tweeting the video of the Khargone incident and saying that when the whole country is celebrating the Ram temple bhumi pujan, action on Khargone youths is unjust.

The state government issued an order on Friday removing Joint Collector Abhishek Gehlot and SDOP Gladwin Edwardkar, attaching them to Mantralaya and Police Headquarters respectively.

Commenting on the police action, Home Minister Narittam Mishra had said that this kind of high handedness is not acceptable. The two officials have been removed as prima facie they seem responsible for the incident, added Mishra.

On August 5, when bhumi pujan was underway in Ayodhya, some local youths had gathered in Khargone market and used firecrackers to express their joy. However, they were stopped by the administrative officials, who reached he spot shortly, and beaten up by police personnel.

Anguished by the administrative action, locals had announced to close the bazaar.

As the anguish intensified in Kharone, the Shivraj government decided to take action against the guilty officers.