Senior Himachal Pradesh Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 In Punjab, CM Thakur Expresses Grief

Shimla: A 60-year-old senior Himachal Pradesh doctor died due to novel coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, a health official said. Dr Pradeep Bansal breathed his last at a private hospital in Mohali where he had been shifted four days ago on his daughter’s request, Shimla Chief Medical Officer Surekha Chopra said.

Dr Bansal was a professor and head of department of community medicine at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Nerchowk in Mandi district. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over his death.

The CMO said he had been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla with history of fever dyspnoea, inability to maintain saturation and COVID inconclusive. Dr Bansal was admitted to IGMC on September 8 and reported COVID positive by TrueNAT and RT-PCR tests, she added. Subsequently, he was put on ventilatory support with remdesivir the following day.

The CMO said he had been shifted to the private hospital in Mohali on September 17 at his daughter’s request where he passed away on Sunday. Expressing grief over his death, CM Thakur in his condolence message said that HP has lost a corona warrior.

He prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss, an official spokesman said.

