Senior IAS Officer Jitendra Narain, Accused of Sexual Assault in Andaman, Suspended

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday suspended senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with immediate effect. The MHA, in a statement, said it received a report on October 16 regarding the sexual assault charges against Narain, a 1990-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, from Andaman & Nicobar Police.

The alleged incident occurred when the senior bureaucrat was serving as the chief secretary of the archipelago, and others, the statement added.

“As the report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of official position on the part of Sh. Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990), the Union Home Minister directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law. Accordingly, Sh. Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990) has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and disciplinary proceedings have been ordered against him,” the MHA release said.

The government also stated that it is “committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards the acts of indiscipline by its officials irrespective of their rank and status, especially with regard to incidents involving the dignity of women”.

An FIR has been registered and an SIT has also been formed under Andaman & Nicobar Police to investigate the matter.

