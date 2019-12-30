English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Senior IAS Officer Umesh Sinha Reemployed as Depty Election Commissioner After His Retirement
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment Sinha on a contract basis for one year with effect from January 1, 2020, and up to December 31, 2020.
File photo of Umesh Sinha. (Image : ANI)
New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Umesh Sinha has been reemployed in the EC as the deputy election commissioner after his retirement on Tuesday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Sinha, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was working as the secretary-general in the Election Commission.
