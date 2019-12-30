Senior IAS Officer Umesh Sinha Reemployed as Depty Election Commissioner After His Retirement

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Umesh Sinha has been reemployed in the EC as the deputy election commissioner after his retirement on Tuesday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment Sinha on a contract basis for one year with effect from January 1, 2020, and up to December 31, 2020, the order said.

Sinha, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was working as the secretary-general in the Election Commission.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.