Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Senior IAS Officer Umesh Sinha Reemployed as Depty Election Commissioner After His Retirement

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment Sinha on a contract basis for one year with effect from January 1, 2020, and up to December 31, 2020.

Angana Chakrabarti | PTI@AnganaCk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
Senior IAS Officer Umesh Sinha Reemployed as Depty Election Commissioner After His Retirement
File photo of Umesh Sinha. (Image : ANI)

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Umesh Sinha has been reemployed in the EC as the deputy election commissioner after his retirement on Tuesday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment Sinha on a contract basis for one year with effect from January 1, 2020, and up to December 31, 2020, the order said.

Sinha, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was working as the secretary-general in the Election Commission.

