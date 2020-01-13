Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Senior IPS Officer AP Maheshwari Appointed Director General of CRPF

AP Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Union Home Ministry.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
Senior IPS Officer AP Maheshwari Appointed Director General of CRPF
(Image for representation)

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer A P Maheshwari was on Monday appointed as Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Union Home Ministry.

He has been appointed to the post up to February 28, 2021, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order stated. The post of DG CRPF was lying vacant after R R Bhatnagar retired on December 31.

The over 3.25 lakh world's largest paramilitary force is the lead internal security force of the country entrusted with anti-naxal operations and counter-terror operations in Jammu-Kashmir.

