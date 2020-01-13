Senior IPS Officer AP Maheshwari Appointed Director General of CRPF
AP Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Union Home Ministry.
(Image for representation)
New Delhi: Senior IPS officer A P Maheshwari was on Monday appointed as Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
He has been appointed to the post up to February 28, 2021, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order stated. The post of DG CRPF was lying vacant after R R Bhatnagar retired on December 31.
The over 3.25 lakh world's largest paramilitary force is the lead internal security force of the country entrusted with anti-naxal operations and counter-terror operations in Jammu-Kashmir.
