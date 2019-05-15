English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Senior IPS Officer Deven Bharti Appointed Chief of Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad
Deven Bharti was earlier the JCP (Law and Order) for around four years, which is considered the longest term of any officer in Mumbai Police.
File photo of IPS Deven Bharti. (Twitter)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Deven Bharti as the chief of the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the state. Bharti, a 1994 batch officer, was currently posted as the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police.
The state home department issued orders of transfers of 19 officers of the ranks of Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Additional Director General of Police (ADG).
Current ATS chief Atulchandra Kulkarni was transferred as the ADG of Crime Investigation Department (CID), Pune.
Deven Bharti was earlier the JCP (Law and Order) for around four years, which is considered the longest term of any officer in Mumbai Police.
He was shifted to the EOW on the directions of the Election Commission (EC).
Bharti has investigated several high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and murder of senior crime journalist J Dey. He is also known for his crackdown of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.
He was one of the officers, who supervised the entire investigation of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He also oversaw the operation leading to the death by hanging of Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Amir Kasab.
Ashutosh Dumbre, who was posted as the JCP (Crime), has been promoted as the ADG Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).
Sukhvinder Singh, who was posted as the IGP of Force One, was promoted on the same post.
Anup Kumar Singh, Vinit Agrawal, Sunil Ramanand, Pradnya Saravade and Sanjeev Singhal were promoted as the ADG.
IPS officer Santosh Rastogi will now head the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police.
Krishna Prakash, who was posted as the IGP of State Intelligence Department (SID), was transferred as the JCP (Administration).
Rajwardhan has been posted as JCP (EOW), whereas Amitesh Kumar will be new JCP of SID.
Deepak Pandey has been posted as the IGP Prison Department.
