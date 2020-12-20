News18 Logo

Senior IPS Officer SK Singhal Appointed New DGP of Bihar

File photo of SK Singhal

SK Singhal has been holding the additional charge of DGP after then state police chief Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service in September.

The Bihar government on Saturday appointed senior IPS officer SK Singhal as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state, according to a notification issued here. Singhal has been holding the additional charge of DGP after then state police chief Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service in September.

”Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, a 1988 batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, currently holding the post of DG-cum-Commandant General of Bihar Home Guards and Fire Services, is appointed as the DGP, Bihar till further orders,” the home department notification said. He will retire on August 31, 2021.


