Senior IPS Officer Sujit Pandey Takes Charge as Lucknow Police Commissioner

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, the 1994 batch IPS officer said his priorities would be to improve the law and order in Lucknow and security of women.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
File photo of Sujit Pandey
File photo of Sujit Pandey

Lucknow: Senior IPS officer Sujit Pandey on Wednesday took charge as the first police commissioner of Lucknow after the commissionerate system of policing was implemented in the state.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, the 1994 batch IPS officer said his priorities would be to improve the law and order in Lucknow and security of women.

"Today the entire team is taking charge, and immediately after this there will be work distribution and zone distribution of DCPs and other officials. In the past years, we have done good work in improving the law and order scenario in Lucknow. The effort will be to make it a little more better," he said.

"We will try to infuse professionalism and give smart policing. We will try to provide a mixture of conventional policing and use of technology, and make it a police system with more responsibility and more professionalism," he said.

Pandey said the new system will be more sensitive and an officer will be deployed to hear grievances of the people.

"From constable to officers, we will work as a team. We will face challenges and try to give a better atmosphere to the people of Lucknow," Pandey said.

"I will fulfil whatever responsibility is given to me. My first priority will be to improve law and order and check crime. Security of women will be a top priority," he said.

Pandey said his endeavour will be to give citizen-centric policing.

"The concept of police for people and honest policing will be implemented," he said.

The Yogi Adityanath government had on Monday approved the commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow and Noida.

The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to police officers and is aimed at better and effective policing.

As many as 40 police stations will come under the Police Commissionerate System in the state capital and besides the police commissioner, who is of ADG rank, there will be two

Joint Police Commissioners of IG rank, one for law and order nand another for dealing with crime related issues.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
