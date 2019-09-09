Take the pledge to vote

Senior Journalist Dilip Satpathy Dies at 56; CM Naveen Pattnaik, Bureaucrats Pay Their Tributes

Satpathy died while being taken to a hospital at around 12.30 am. He was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer 20 years ago, which had relapsed three years ago.

PTI

September 9, 2019
Senior Journalist Dilip Satpathy Dies at 56; CM Naveen Pattnaik, Bureaucrats Pay Their Tributes
Dilip Satpathy. (Image: Twitter/@sadasiba2013)
Bhubaneswar: Senior journalist Dilip Satpathy died here late on Sunday night, family sources said. He was 56.

Satpathy died while being taken to a hospital at around 12.30 am. He was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer 20 years ago, which had relapsed three years ago.

Satpathy had undergone radiation therapy last year, they said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Satpathy's death, calling him a seasoned journalist with high standards of professional ethics.

During his stint at various media houses, Satpathy had displayed superb acumen and remarkable intelligence to put issues in proper prospective, Patnaik said.

Satpathy had begun his career as a reporter in a city-based English daily and went on to become the Resident Editor of the Bhubaneswar edition of Business Standard.

He was a bachelor.

Many journalists and bureaucrats thronged Satpathy's Satya Nagar residence to pay their tributes.

His last rites will be conducted at Satya Nagar crematorium, family sources said.

Hailing from Cuttack, Satpathy came into prominence for his in-depth knowledge of economics and business apart from political reporting. He was associated with journalism schools in the state

capital.

