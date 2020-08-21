INDIA

Senior Kolkata Police Officer Dies Due to Covid-19, Nine Personnel Have Succumbed to Disease Till Now

Photo of Uday Shankhar Banerjee. (Image Credits: Twitter of Anuj Sharma IPS, CP, Kolkata)

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Uday Shankhar Banerjee, in his mid 50s, died at a private hospital here.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
A senior officer of Kolkata Police died due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of its personnel succumbing to the virus to nine, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Uday Shankhar Banerjee, in his mid 50s, died at a private hospital here in the early hours, they said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma expressed grief over his demise and described Banerjee as a "corona martyr".

"Extremely saddened to share the news of untimely demise of an outstanding Officer ACP (Central Div) Uday Shankar Banerjee who was under treatment in hospital due to COVID-19. Team KP stands by the family of the deceased Officer

#Sad #CoronaMartyr #RIP," Sharma said on Twitter.

