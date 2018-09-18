Senior Leader of RSS Affiliate Arrested for Allegedly Raping, Torturing BJP Worker

A senior leader of RSS affiliate Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) was arrested from Delhi on Monday after a Bengal BJP worker accused him of raping her repeatedly.The woman had filed the rape case against Amalendu Chattopadhyay on August 31, alleging that he sexually assaulted her after promise of marriage. She further alleged he tortured her and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone.The complaint also mentioned the names of senior RSS leaders like Bidyut Chatterjee, Shiv Prakash and Subrata Chatterjee.Speaking to News18, Kolkata JCP Pravin Tripathi, confirmed the arrest and said, “He was arrested from Delhi. There was a complaint against him by a lady and we are investigating it further.”He added, “There are allegations of rape and cheating against Amalendu. The complainant also mentioned names of Bidyut Chatterjee and Shiv Prakash. We are trying to get more details about the charges and our team are investigating the matter.”Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh condemned the arrest and suspected that the Trinamool Congress could be behind the complaint. “We are consulting our lawyers and we will move legally to fight against this intentional attempt to harass us,” he said.