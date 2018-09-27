English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Senior Leader of RSS Affiliate Sent to Judicial Custody for Raping, Torturing BJP Worker
Senior leader of RSS affiliate Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat Amalendu Chattopadhyay was nabbed in a joint operation by Delhi and Kolkata police on September 17 after a Bengal BJP worker accused him of raping her repeatedly.
Kolkata: A senior leader of RSS affiliate Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), who was arrested from Delhi on rape charges, was sent to judicial custody on Thursday for 14 days.
Amalendu Chattopadhyay was nabbed in a joint operation by Delhi and Kolkata police on September 17 after a Bengal BJP worker accused him of raping her repeatedly.
“On Thursday, my client was produced before Alipore Court and after hearing both sides, he was sent to judicial custody till October 11. We will file petition for his bail in the next hearing,” Amalendu’s lawyer Brajesh Jha told News18.
The woman had filed the rape case against the ABGP leader on August 31, alleging that he sexually assaulted her on several occasions after promise of marriage.
She further alleged that he tortured her and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone.
The complainant had also mentioned names of two more people including RSS leader Bidyut Chatterjee and Shiv Prakash of BJP.
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh condemned the arrest and suspected that the Trinamool Congress could be behind the complaint. “We are consulting our lawyers and we will move legally to fight against this intentional attempt to harass us,” he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
