Senior MP BJP Leader Booked, Expelled From Party Over 'Rape Attempt' on Acid Attack Survivor
The 25-year-old approached the Hanumanganj Police on Sunday evening and soon Rajendra Namdev was removed by the state government from the Silai Kadhai Board where he served as vice-chairman with the status of a minister of state.
Bhopal: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party expelled party leader Rajendra Namdev on Sunday after he was accused by an acid attack survivor of attempted rape and molestation. The Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case of molestation against him.
The 25-year-old approached the Hanumanganj Police on Sunday evening and soon Namdev was removed by the state government from the Silai Kadhai Board where he served as vice-chairman with the status of a minister of state.
The girl survived an acid attack in 2016 attacked in Arera Colony in Bhopal. The accused BJP leader had helped her at that time.
However, four months ago, the politician allegedly asked her to come to Hotel Rajdut in old city Bhopal and confined her to his room for two days and repeatedly molested her and also tried to sexually assault her. She had somehow managed to escape the hotel.
“The girl then approached the Hanumanganj police station and lodged a complaint against Namdev on Sunday. Police have booked him under relevant sections of the IPC. We are interrogating Namdev," Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya told PTI.
Faced with severe allegations, Namdev was removed from the Silai Kadhai Board on Sunday evening.
On Monday morning, his primary membership of the party was also suspended. Namdev who was not a BJP member throughout was enrolled in the party in 2016 when he helped BJP win the Maihar by-election.
BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said that keeping in view the serious nature of the allegations leveled against Namdev, the party decided to throw him out. “We are not like Congress which throws its weight behind MLAs who are accused of rape and abduction,” Agrawal said.
Congress MLA Hemant Katare, who represents the party from Ater, Bhind, is also facing charges of rape and abduction after a Bhopal-based journalism student levelled these allegations against him. While Katare is still absconding, his party has termed the allegations a “political conspiracy” and stood by Katare.
