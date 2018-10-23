Senior Officer Part of Rakesh Asthana’s Team Sent to 7 Days in CBI Custody

CBI DSP Devender Kumar was on Tuesday remanded to seven days in custody of his own investigative agency by the Delhi High Court.Kumar had moved the court challenging his arrest. He, along with special director Rakesh Asthana, has been accused of taking a bribe of Rs 3 crore from businessman Sathish Babu Sana.Kumar, who was earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on Monday by the CBI on the allegation that he forged the statement of Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief in the case.In his statement, Sana had purportedly said that he had in June this year discussed his case with Telugu Desam Party's Rajya Sabha member C M Ramesh who, after speaking to the CBI Director, had assured him that he would not be summoned again."From June onwards, I was not called by the CBI. I was under the impression that investigation against me is complete," he is believed to have said.The CBI has now alleged that Kumar had fabricated this statement as an "afterthought...to corroborate the baseless allegations made by Asthana against CBI Director Alok Verma to the CVC (Central Vigilance Commissioner)".They said the agency was also looking into the alleged role of other members of the special investigation team headed by Asthana.Asthana, who was booked by the agency on bribery charges in an unprecedented action, had complained against Verma.