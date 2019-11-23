Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Senior Pune Policemen Now Just a Call Away for Citizens as Cops Are Allotted Dedicated Phone Numbers

The objective behind distributing these handsets, with dedicated numbers, is to improve communication between people and the police, and address grievances in an effective manner, Sunil Desmukh, ACP (campaigns) said.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Senior Pune Policemen Now Just a Call Away for Citizens as Cops Are Allotted Dedicated Phone Numbers
Representative image.

Pune: In a bid to establish better communication between the police and citizens, Pune police has assigned mobile phones with dedicated phone numbers to senior police officials, an official said on Saturday.

Mobile phones have been assigned to five zonal deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), 10 divisional assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), who are in charge of the 10 divisions, and 30 police inspectors, who are in charge of police stations in Pune of Maharashtra.

"Zonal DCPs, divisional ACPs, and senior police inspectors, who are in charge of police stations, are officials with whom citizens, complainants and victims communicate on a regular basis," Sunil Desmukh, ACP (campaigns) said.

The objective behind distributing these handsets, with dedicated numbers, is to improve communication between people and the police, and address grievances in an effective manner, he added.

"Police officials, who have been allotted these mobile phones, will keep the handsets around the clock, and all these dedicated numbers will remain with police stations permanently, even if the officers change," the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram