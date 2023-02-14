CHANGE LANGUAGE
Senior RSS Leader Achyutrao Vaidya Dies at 95
1-MIN READ

Senior RSS Leader Achyutrao Vaidya Dies at 95

PTI

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 14:43 IST

Thane, India

Vaidya held several positions of importance in RSS and was responsible for expanding its footprint in Thane district along with other leaders (Representative Image/ PTI File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Vaidya's residence on Monday evening and paid rich tributes to him

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Achyutrao Vaidya died of old age in Thane city of Maharashtra at 95, his family members said.

Vaidya held several positions of importance in RSS and was responsible for expanding its footprint in Thane district along with other leaders.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Vaidya’s residence on Monday evening and paid rich tributes to him.

“His demise is a great loss for Thane city and district," said Shinde, an MLA from Thane.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
