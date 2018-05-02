Senior Samajwadi Party Leader Shot Dead Along with Guard in Azamgarh

A senior Samajwadi Party leader and a home guard who was accompanying him were shot dead in UP’s Azamgarh late on Tuesday night. Heavy security has been deployed in the area. However, criminals who shot the SP leader and his gunner are still at large. Both the dead bodies have been sent for post-morterm amid high tension.The incident took place in Dinpur village under Shahzadnagar police station in Azamgarh, where a former district secretary of Samajwadi Party, Parvat Singh Yadav, and home guard Umrao, a resident of Chandpur Kadeem village, were shot dead by unknown assailants late on Tuesday night.As per information, some people waved at the car of Parvat Singh Yadav near Dinpur village. As soon as the car stopped, the assailants peppered the car with bullets, instantly killing the guard. The culprits then abducted Yadav and shot him later at a nearby forest.Once alerted, the police reached the spot immediately and deployed security forces in the area; however, the miscreants managed to escape. Tension and anger prevail in the vicinity after news of the SP leader's murder spread. Security has been beefed up in the area in order to deal with any unwanted incidents.