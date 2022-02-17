Senior Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Joshi Passes Away at 81

Senior Shiv Sena leader and former minister Sudhir Joshi died of a brief illness here on Thursday, party sources said. Joshi was 81 and is survived by his son.

The Maharashtra government will accord a state funeral to the late leader, it was stated. The senior leader was the nephew of former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and was a minister in the latter’s cabinet in 1995.

He held the portfolios of school education and revenue.According to party sources, Joshi had contracted COVID-19, but had recovered last week.

Joshi began his political career as a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 1968 and went on to serve as Mumbai’s mayor in 1973-74.Joshi was among the first generation of Sena leaders and was actively involved in the party’s Stanik Lokadhikar Samiti, which was set up to provide jobs to locals. Condoling the death, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari described Joshi as a dedicated organisation man.

I was saddened to know about the demise of former Minister Sudhir Joshi. He was a dedicated organisation man and a popular leader. He led a long struggle to secure the rights of locals and workers. Sudhir Joshi created his mark as Mayor of Mumbai, Member of the State Legislative Council, Leader of the Opposition and Minister. I offer my homage to the departed leader and convey my deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family, Koshyari wrote in his condolence message.

