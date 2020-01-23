Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Senior Sub-Inspector Killed, 2 Constables Injured After Being Hit by Truck in UP's Bareilly

SSI Randhir Singh (45) was on a routine vehicle checking duty along with the two constables at the Bada bypass crossing on Wednesday night when a truck hit them.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
Senior Sub-Inspector Killed, 2 Constables Injured After Being Hit by Truck in UP's Bareilly
Representative image.

Bareilly (UP): A senior sub-inspector of police was killed and two constables injured when they were hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Thursday.

SSI Randhir Singh (45) was on a routine vehicle checking duty along with the two constables at the Bada bypass crossing on Wednesday night when a truck hit them.

They were rushed to a private hospital where Singh succumbed to injuries, police said, adding that constables Ankur and Kavindra were in a serious condition.

The truck driver has been nabbed, police added.

