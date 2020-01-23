Senior Sub-Inspector Killed, 2 Constables Injured After Being Hit by Truck in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP): A senior sub-inspector of police was killed and two constables injured when they were hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Thursday.

SSI Randhir Singh (45) was on a routine vehicle checking duty along with the two constables at the Bada bypass crossing on Wednesday night when a truck hit them.

They were rushed to a private hospital where Singh succumbed to injuries, police said, adding that constables Ankur and Kavindra were in a serious condition.

The truck driver has been nabbed, police added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.