Senior Sub-Inspector Killed, 2 Constables Injured After Being Hit by Truck in UP's Bareilly
SSI Randhir Singh (45) was on a routine vehicle checking duty along with the two constables at the Bada bypass crossing on Wednesday night when a truck hit them.
Representative image.
Bareilly (UP): A senior sub-inspector of police was killed and two constables injured when they were hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Thursday.
SSI Randhir Singh (45) was on a routine vehicle checking duty along with the two constables at the Bada bypass crossing on Wednesday night when a truck hit them.
They were rushed to a private hospital where Singh succumbed to injuries, police said, adding that constables Ankur and Kavindra were in a serious condition.
The truck driver has been nabbed, police added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH | Zion Williamson Scores 17 Points in a Bit Over 3 Minutes on Much-awaited NBA Debut
- ISRO's VyomMitra Humanoid Robot Set For an Unmanned Trip Into Space: Watch Video
- Got Your Windows 10 For Free? German Govt Didn’t, And Will Cost Them $887,000
- 'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK
- FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Will Inspire Young Girls to Take up Football: Tournament Director Roma Khanna