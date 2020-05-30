INDIA

Senior Technical Supervisor at Delhi's LNJP Hospital Dies of Covid-19

Image for representation

The senior technical supervisor, who was admitted at the hospital, died today at 2.50 pm.

  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:11 PM IST
A senior technical supervisor at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital died of COVID-19 on Saturday, officials said. LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.


"The senior technical supervisor, who was admitted at the hospital, died today at 2.50 pm after a brave fight with COVID-19," a senior official said.


