Senior Technical Supervisor at Delhi's LNJP Hospital Dies of Covid-19
The senior technical supervisor, who was admitted at the hospital, died today at 2.50 pm.
A senior technical supervisor at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital died of COVID-19 on Saturday, officials said. LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.
"The senior technical supervisor, who was admitted at the hospital, died today at 2.50 pm after a brave fight with COVID-19," a senior official said.
