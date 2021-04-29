Senior UP IAS Officer Dies of Covid a Day Before Retirement; Ex-Minister Too Succumbs to the Virus

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Haji Riyaz Ahmad senior IAS officer Deepak Trivedi succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. Trivedi died a day before his retirement.

While Trivedi was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow, Ahmad (69) died at a hospital in Bareilly during treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over Trivedi’s demise and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Trivedi, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was supposed to retire on April 30 and was the chairman of the state IAS Association.

Former Chief Minister and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, tweeted and offered his condolences to the family.

Ahmed was infected with Covid-19 since April 24 and was undergoing treatment since. \

The state recorded 266 deaths, the highest single-day casualty, in the past 24 hours with 29,824 fresh cases.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MLA from Bareilly’s Nawabganj constituency, Kesar Singh, succumbed to the virus after he breathed his last at a hospital in Noida.

Singh had been unwell since last month and was initially admitted to Medical College at Bhojipura. He was discharged from there after recovering. However, his health deteriorated again, following which he had to be taken to the hospital again where he tested positive Covid-19. He didn’t survive even after getting plasma therapy.

