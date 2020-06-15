Senior UP Police Officer in Bareilly Tests Positive for Covid-19

Image for representation. (Reuters)
In the report received on Sunday evening, 10 persons have tested COVID-19 positive, including the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), said District Surveillance Officer Ranjan Gautam.
The Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday.
District Surveillance Officer Ranjan Gautam said, "In the report received on Sunday evening, 10 persons have tested COVID-19 positive, including the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime)."
