Senior Woman Maoist Surrenders Before Telangana Police

Aluri Usha Rani, a senior woman Maoist, involved in several violent incidents in Telangana and Chhattisgarh has surrendered before the police. She turned herself in owing to health reasons, an official release said on Saturday.

Rani, also known as Vijayakka alias Pochakka, realized that under the current circumstances, there are no grounds for the armed outfit to pursue the revolutionary struggle in the light of digital revolution coupled with the welfare oriented and people-friendly policies of the state, it said. She surrendered in the presence of Telangana Director General of Police, M Mahendar Reddy.

The surrendered Maoist will be provided total rehabilitation by the state government as per policy and given cash Rs.50,000 towards meeting her immediate expenses. As per available information, Rani committed a total of 14 offences during her underground life in Telangana and Chhattisgarh states, the release said.

The DGP appeals to the Maoist cadres to join the mainstream and take part in the advancement of the nation through constructive participation and benefit from the rehabilitation process of Telangana State, which includes immediate relief with suitable amount and other support measures.

