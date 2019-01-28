English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Backstabbing in Malayalis' DNA: Alphons on Ex-Police Chief's Remark Against Nambi Narayan's Padma
TP Senkumar's remark came a day after the Centre announced Padma Bhushan for ISRO scientist Mr Narayanan in the Republic Day honours list
File photo of Union Minister KJ Alphons.
Kochi: The lone Keralite in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, bureaucrat-turned-politician K.J. Alphons, on Sunday expressed his ire at the way Malayalees behave and attributed it to a DNA issue where backstabbing is common.
"Malayalees have a characteristic of seeing things in a poor light, whenever another Malayalee achieves something. Malayalees have a DNA problem of backstabbing," Alphons said while interacting with the media.
He was reacting to the manner in which former State Police Chief T.P. Senkumar, on Saturday had called former ISRO scientist S. Nambi Narayanan a below average scientist. "Ask any ISRO scientist who is still working there about his contribution," Senkumar added
Narayanan was among those named to the Padma Bhushan by the Centre on Friday night in the Republic Day honours list.
"This attitude has to change, but do not know why this habit is so common among Malayalees. Malayalees should be happy that a fellow Malayalee has been recognised, but no Malayalee likes to see another Malayalee achieve anything," added Alphons.
Edited by: Aditya Sharma
